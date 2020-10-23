NEW DELHI (AP) — A promise of free COVID-19 vaccination has become an issue in key state elections in India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the promise when releasing the ruling party’s manifesto for elections that begin in Bihar state next week.
Every Bihar resident will be given vaccinated for free when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, she said, adding at least three vaccines are in the final trial stage and are on the cusp of production in the country.
The promise angered the Congress and other opposition parties who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party of politicizing the pandemic and playing on people’s fears.
Bihar is India’s third-largest state with about 122 million people.
India added fewer than 60,000 new cases for a fifth day Oct. 23, with the 54,366 new cases taking the overall tally past 7.7 million. It has the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S., though cases have declined in recent weeks. Modi and others have urged continued vigilance during ongoing religious festivals and the cold season.
The Health Ministry also reported 690 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising total fatalities to 117,306.
IANS adds from Patna: With just six days left for polling for the first phase in the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP Oct. 22 released its election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', making a slew of promises.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto at a function held in Patna. Speaking on the occasion, Sitharaman said that Bihar's development is essential for the nation's progress and the National Democratic Alliance needs to win this elections for the development of the state.
The highlight of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is the promise of "free coronavirus vaccination for all" in Bihar.
"As soon as a Covid-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said.
The party also promised to create as many as 19 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar.
The saffron party has evolved a five-point formula for the development of the state, which includes a healthy society, self-dependent Bihar, educated Bihar, strong industry and strong agriculture with financially sound farmers and healthy rural-urban development.
The party has given a roadmap for the next five years to address 11 promises that include enhancing the current size of the budget, raising the state's GDP, pushing up the agricultural growth rate, per capita income, availability of electricity, roads, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.