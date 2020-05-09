NEW DELHI – Around 15,000 Indian nationals evacuated by the Central government from 12 countries are expected to land in India within this week. The evacuation of Indians is part of the relief measures provided to Indian nationals amid a country-wide lockdown which has been imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Official sources told IANS that the Ministry of External Affairs has developed a dynamic online platform on which requests received by Indian Missions from Indian nationals wishing to return are regularly being uploaded.
So far, sources said, 67,833 requests for repatriation have been registered. These include requests from 34 percent of all 22,470 students, 30 percent of all 15,815 migrant workers, 9,250 short-term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, 5,531 with medical emergency or seeking treatment for terminal illness, 4,147 tourists stranded abroad, 3,041 pregnant women and the elderly and 1,112 of those required to return due to death of a family member.
The largest number of requests came from Indian nationals of Kerala with 25,246 applications, followed by Tamil Nadu (6,617), Maharashtra (4,341), Uttar Pradesh (3,715), Rajasthan (3,320), Telangana (2,796), Karnataka (2,786), Andhra Pradesh (2,445), Gujarat (2,330) and Delhi (2,232).
Sources said 64 Air India flights carrying Indian nationals will land at 14 airports across India from May 7-15. On May 7, 181 passengers from Abu Dhabi and 182 passengers from Dubai have already returned in four Air India flights to Kochi and Kozhikode respectively. On May 8, 234 Indian nationals returned from Singapore to Delhi and 168 from Dhaka to Srinagar. All passengers from UAE underwent rapid antibody tests before departure.
Official sources said 27 flights will take off from the Gulf region next week with 11 from UAE (including the two that have already landed), five from Saudi Arabia, five from Kuwait, two from Bahrain, two from Qatar and two from Oman. From the neighborhood, seven flights will take off from Bangladesh (including the one that has already landed) carrying passengers bound for Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.
Seven flights have been allotted for evacuation of Indians from four airports in the United States – New York, Washington DC, Chicago and San Francisco. Another seven flights have been assigned for passengers in London in the UK.
Sources said Indian nationals are expected to land at 14 airports across India in ten flights arriving in Delhi, nine in Hyderabad, nine in Kochi, four in Kozhikode, one in Trivandrum, one in Kannur, nine in Chennai, one in Trichy, five in Ahmadabad, four in Mumbai, three in Srinagar, four in Bengaluru, one in Lucknow and one in Amritsar.
An ANI report said that an Air India flight with 80 passengers from India landed at San Francisco International Airport May 8.
The flights are being operated as a part of Indian's government's plan to bring back Indians who were stranded in foreign countries due to Covid-19 lockdown called Vande Bharat Mission.
According to PTI, Indian American community leaders have welcomed the move of the Indian government.
The Indian embassy and its consulates in the U.S. last week started preparing a list of Indians planning to travel back home. The list is being prepared through an online registration form.
Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari, who had been receiving calls from various stranded Indians, sometimes from students seeking accommodation, or visitors who had run out of medicine, told PTI last week he wrote a letter to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, bringing to their attention the grave situation.
Several Indians have also been reaching out to Indian Ambassador in the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the helpline established by it seeking early repatriation back home.
PTI said that on reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app, the official statement said.
Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state governments.
COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, it said.
