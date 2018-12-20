NEW DELHI (IANS) — After a court in Britain ordered the extradition of Indian industrialist Vijay Mallya to stand trial on charges of committing a Rs 9,000-crore bank loan fraud, the Indian High Commission in London is in touch with British authorities, with the case now in the hands of British Home Secretary, a senior official said Dec. 20.
"I would like to say that our mission in London is in active touch with UK authorities on this issue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing here.
On Dec. 10, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London gave its decision recommending the extradition of Mallya.
"After that (court's order), the case goes to Secretary of State for Home who has two months to formally order his extradition," Kumar explained.
"At the same time, Mallya has two weeks to appeal against the order," he said, adding now one has to wait and see what happens.
Mallya fled India in March 2016 over a Rs 9,000-crore bank loan fraud, but he has repeatedly denied fleeing the country and said he was ready to pay back the money he owed to Indian banks.
Regarding absconding diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, both wanted in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, Kumar said India was following up on the extradition requests submitted to the British and Antigua & Barbuda authorities.
The spokesperson added that Modi's case is under the consideration of the British Home Secretary before this can be sent to court for a decision.
