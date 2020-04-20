Indian businessman Vijay Mallya speaks to the media during a break in his extradition ruling at Westminster Magistrates Court on Dec. 10, 2018 in London, England. India is seeking to extradite Mr Mallya from Britain to face criminal action over loans taken out by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and debts amounting to £1.1 billion pounds, which Indian authorities say Kingfisher owes. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)