LUCKNOW — Villagers in northern India have crushed a tigress to death with a tractor after she killed a man, officials said Nov. 5.
Forest officer Mahavir Kaujlagi said that villagers had circled around the tigress after it killed a man working on farmland late Nov. 4. When the tigress tried to escape, the villagers crushed it under the wheels of a tractor.
Villagers say the tigress also injured a youth in an attack about 10 days ago.
The village is inside the core zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Khiri area, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.
Killing a tiger in protected areas is illegal, and the reserve’s director, Ramesh Pandey, said a case under the Wildlife Protection Act would be registered with police against the offenders.
In April, villagers in the state’s Nighasan area beat up a tiger, causing serious injuries to the big cat.
As reported by The New York Times, a man-eating tiger that stalked the hills of central India for more than two years and repeatedly eluded capture was shot and killed by hunters after one of the most intensive tiger hunts in recent memory, officials said.
The female tiger, given the name T-1 by forest rangers, was blamed for the deaths of at least 13 villagers before she was killed late Nov. 3. The plan had been to tranquilize her, The Times article noted. But according to the hunters who tried to capture her, she roared and charged after being hit by a tranquilizer dart at short range.
Wildlife activists were outraged. “This is a coldblooded murder,” said Jerryl Banait, who had gone to India’s Supreme Court in an attempt to force the authorities to spare the tiger’s life and capture her instead, The Times further reported.
The tiger is India’s national animal and it is categorized as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Government data last year showed at least one person killed per day in conflict with a wild tiger or elephant for the previous three years.
The human conflict with tigers has gradually increased since the 1970s, when India started a tiger conservation program that carved out sanctuaries in national parks and made it a crime to kill a big cat. Though methods for counting tigers have changed, a census suggests the population of about 1,800 tigers then grew to 2,226 in 2014.
