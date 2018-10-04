NEW DELHI — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived here Oct. 4 for the annual India-Russia bilateral summit that he will hold with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj received Putin at the airport here.
"Welcome to India, President Putin," Modi tweeted.
"Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship," he wrote.
Later, Modi welcomed Putin with a warm hug at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg before the two sat down for a private meeting.
Around 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two sides following the 19th India-Russia Bilateral Summit to be held here Oct. 5.
This includes India's purchase of four S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia at a cost of more than Rs. 40,000 crore.
The deal has been an issue of much speculation after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's law – Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act – came into effect in January.
CAATSA targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defense companies.
Russia is one of only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Japan.
The India-Russia bilateral relationship was elevated to Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010.
This is the third meeting between Modi and Putin this year after the informal meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.
The Associated Press adds that Indian media reports said the accords are expected to include areas such as nuclear energy, space exploration and economics.
The sale of Russian long-range surface-to-air missile systems is a sticking point as it is unclear whether India will receive a waiver from Washington on U.S. sanctions intended to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea and alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.
During his visit to India last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said discussions were continuing over whether to grant India waivers from U.S. sanctions on Russia and Iran, India’s second-largest oil supplier, adding that India had committed to purchasing more energy products and aircraft from the U.S. to reduce their trade deficit.
The U.S. did not spare China from sanctions last month, when it purchased Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missile equipment.
India and Russia have a close relationship that dates back to the Cold War, when the U.S. tilted toward Pakistan, India’s neighbor and archrival. India depended on Russia for political support as well as billions of dollars in military hardware. Nearly 70 percent of India’s present-day defense equipment was procured from Russia, according to India’s Defense Ministry.
India is now looking to upgrade and diversify its capabilities and sees the S-400 missile systems as a game-changer. India also has intensified its defense ties with the U.S. in recent years with joint military drills and defense sales.
India has signed more than $15 billion in U.S. defense contracts since 2008, including for C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, Harpoon missiles and Apache and Chinook helicopters.
