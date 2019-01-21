NEW DELHI — Volkswagen Group will pay a fine of $14.2 million imposed by India for installing software on vehicles that allegedly tampered with contamination tests, although it is still appealing the ruling.
The company said it has appealed the order of the Green National Court of the Indian supreme court.
The company's spokesman, Gagan Mangal, declined to say Jan. 18 whether the company had transferred the money to the Central Pollution Control Board of India. The panel had set Jan. 18 as the deadline to make the payment.
The company said in a statement that all Volkswagen vehicles complied with emissions regulations in India.
The Indian panel said on Nov. 16 that Volkswagen diesel vehicles contributed to environmental pollution in the country's capital by excess nitrogen oxide emissions.
It added that the fine was an interim measure and that it has formed a committee of four experts to investigate the matter thoroughly.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported that the panel said Jan. 17 that it could order the arrest of Volkswagen executives if the company did not pay the fine the following day.
In 2016, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S. and agreed to pay a fine of $ 2.8 billion to reach an agreement on the claims for manipulating the emissions. The company also agreed to buy back vehicles, repair others, pay to mitigate environmental damage, and reach agreements in claims worth more than $30,000 million. Approximately 500,000 VW vehicles were involved in the scandal in the U.S.
