NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dec. 11 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party accepts with humility verdict of voters in five states and congratulated the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Mizo National Front for their victories.
Modi, in a series of evening tweets sent after a long day of waiting for election results, said the BJP governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had worked tirelessly for people.
"We accept the people's mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people," he said.
Modi said victory and defeat were an integral part of life.
"Today's polls will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.
"Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front for their impressive victory in Mizoram."
The prime minister also thanked the BJP workers for their hard work in the Assembly elections.
The Congress is set to form the government in Chhattisgarh, where it routed the BJP after 15 years. In Rajasthan, the Congress emerged as a single-largest party, ousting the BJP, and is poised to form the next government.
In the closely-fought battle in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has reached close to the halfway mark in 230-member Assembly and is likely stake a claim to form the government with the support of Independents and other parties. The BJP is following at a close second.
The TRS is poised to win 77 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly. In Mizoram, the MNF has won the majority by defeating the Congress.
