(Editor’s note: The White House Feb. 25 released a statement following the two-day visit of President Donald Trump to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement, entitled: “Vision and Principles for the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership” laid out the U.S.’s goals for its engagement with India. It is re-produced here, edited for space and clarity.)
As the leaders of sovereign and vibrant democracies recognizing the importance of freedom, equal treatment of all citizens, human rights, and a commitment to the rule of law, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi vowed to strengthen a United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and robust engagement of their citizens.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi pledged to deepen defense and security cooperation, especially through greater maritime and space domain awareness and information sharing; joint cooperation; exchange of military liaison personnel; advanced training and expanded exercises between all services and special forces; closer collaboration on co-development and co-production of advanced defense components, equipment, and platforms; and partnership between their defense industries.
Noting that a strong and capable Indian military supports peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirming his pledge to support the transfer to India of advanced U.S. military technology, President Trump welcomed India’s recent decision to procure MH-60R naval and AH-64E Apache helicopters. These capabilities will advance shared security interests, job growth, and industrial cooperation between both countries. As India works to acquire new defense capabilities, President Trump reaffirmed India’s status as a Major Defense Partner, affording it the highest consideration for procurement and technology transfer purposes. The leaders look forward to early conclusions of defense cooperation enabling agreements, including Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved to enhance security of their homelands through cooperation and to jointly fight international crimes like human trafficking, terrorism and violent extremism, drug-trafficking, and crimes in cyberspace. They welcomed the decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to reinvigorate the Homeland Security Dialogue. As a demonstration of their shared commitment to combating the threat that illicit drugs pose to their citizens, the leaders announced their intent to establish a new Counter-Narcotics Working Group between their respective law enforcement agencies.
Prime Minister Modi and President Trump recognized the increasing importance of the trade and investment dimension of the United States-India relationship, and the need for long-term trade stability that will benefit both the American and Indian economies. They agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations, advancing prosperity, investment, and job creation in both countries.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi welcomed growing links between the United States and India in trade and investment in hydrocarbons. Through their Strategic Energy Partnership, the United States and India are seeking to enhance energy security, expand energy and innovation linkages across respective energy sectors, bolster strategic alignment, and facilitate increased engagement between industry and other stakeholders.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the potential for the United States to meet India’s goal to diversify its import base for coking/metallurgical coal and natural gas, welcoming recent commercial arrangements intended to accelerate access to LNG in the Indian market. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi encouraged the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Westinghouse Electric Company to finalize the techno-commercial offer for the construction of six nuclear reactors in India at the earliest date.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with their longstanding and practical collaboration in science, technology, and innovation. They welcomed an endeavor by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint mission with the world’s first dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, and applauded discussions that advance cooperation in Earth observation, Mars and planetary exploration, heliophysics, human spaceflight, and commercial space cooperation.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed their desire to increase higher education collaboration and educational exchange opportunities, including through the “Young Innovators” internships, and welcomed the recent growth in the number of Indian students in the United States.
In support of global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to continuing their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection, and rapid outbreak response. They hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that seeks to promote access to high quality, safe, effective, and affordable medications for U.S. and Indian consumers. They welcomed the conclusion of an MOU, which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches.
The United States appreciates India’s role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region. India and the United States remain committed to sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure development in the region. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announcement of a $600 million financing facility for renewable energy projects in India and the DFC’s decision to establish a permanent presence in India this year.
The United States and India took note of efforts toward a meaningful Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and solemnly urged that it not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations according to international law.
President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council. He also reaffirmed U.S. support for India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group without any delay.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the importance of advancing education, economic empowerment, and entrepreneurship for women and girls through finance, training, and mentorship initiatives, as well as measures to promote their full and free participation in the economy, in line with the United States Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative and the Government of India’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ program.
The United States and India share interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. They support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence, elimination of terrorist safe havens, and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years. President Trump welcomed India’s role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilize and provide connectivity in Afghanistan.
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. They call on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11Mumbai and Pathankot. They called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, TTP, D-Company, and all their affiliates.
