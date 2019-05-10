NEW DELHI (IANS) — The BJP's East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Gautam Gambhir May 10 said that he will hang himself if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could prove that the cricketer-turned-politician was behind the distribution of derogatory pamphlets against his rival and AAP candidate Atishi Marlena.
"Challenger Number 3 to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise Arvind Kejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?" Gambhir tweeted.
His remarks came a day after he sent a defamation notice to Atishi after she alleged that Gambhir had distributed pamphlets containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her in the East Delhi constituency.
The former cricketer had also sent defamation notices to Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Reading out the contents of the pamphlet May 9, Atishi broke down twice during a press conference and said that she was very pained on seeing it. She also asked that how women would feel safe if men like Gambhir get elected.
In East Delhi, Gambhir is tied in a triangular contest against Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.
All the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital will go to the polls on May 12. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won all the seven seats.
