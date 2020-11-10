MUMBAI – Azim Premji, founder-chairman of Wipro, and his family have topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, with a contribution of Rs. 7,904 crore.
Founder-chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar and his family ranked second, followed by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, in the third spot. Nadar and his family contributed Rs. 795 crore for charitable causes while Ambani and his family’s contributions stood at Rs. 458 crore.
The fourth spot was secured by Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, and was followed by Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, on the fifth spot.
Mumbai topped the preferred city of residence for top philanthropists, with 36 names from the city making it to the list. Delhi and Bengaluru followed as second and third cities, respectively.
Education remained the biggest cause supported by the donors in India. Healthcare and water conversation witnessed a spike in donations compared to 2019.
“Reports of this nature are rare but give us deep insight into the philanthropic sector and the patterns of giving that are ever-evolving. This year, we also looked at our methodology very closely e ensuring we keep the process transparent and proactively invite leaders of a diverse group to participate in the list,” said Vidya Shah, chairperson and CEO of EdelGive Foundation.
Twenty-eight philanthropists entered the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 for the first time. The top new additions in the list included S.D. Shibulal of Infosys with a donation of Rs. 32 crore, followed by Amit and Archana Chandra of A.T.E. Chandra Foundation who donated Rs. 27 crore.
Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher of Hurun India, said: “The preferred cause of India’s top philanthropists has been education, although poverty alleviation has grown dramatically to become the second most popular cause this year.”
A statement said that Rohini Nilekani, who donates through Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, is India’s “most generous” woman, followed by Anu Aga and family of Thermax. Binny Bansal is the only philanthropist under the age of 40 to enter the philanthropy list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.