NEW DELHI – Backed by strategic investors from the U.S. and Europe, Interups Inc. – led by Indian American entrepreneur Laxmi Prasad – Dec. 15 submitted a joint “expression of interest” with Air India employees for the government’s stake in the national carrier Air India.
Prasad, chairman of Interups Inc., said: “We plan to allocate 51 percent of the stake to employees, while rest 49 percent will be kept with us. We have a number of U.S. and Europe-based strategic NRI investors. If successful in acquiring the stake, we plan to off-load infrastructure assets of the airlines to an ‘InvITs,’ while operational assets will be kept with the company. We foresee a lean management styled company.”
As per the plans, airport slots, routes, facilities like ground handling, training and buildings will be placed with the ‘InvITs.’
A type of investment instrument, InvITs is an infrastructure investment trust registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Presently, Interups Inc. handles retirement asset accounts owned by Indian Americans.
On its part, the center Dec. 14 confirmed that the sell-off plan for Air India has moved to the second stage. It said that multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of the state-run carrier.
“Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage,” according to a tweet from the secretary, department of investment and public asset management.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
Interups Inc. is a publicly listed company engaged in the business of identifying and investing into business opportunities or transactions either directly or on behalf of its stakeholders, affiliates, associate concerns and clients.
According to its website, “it specializes in crafting turnkey solutions involving complex financial and strategic challenges for a diverse set of businesses around the world, including firms, corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals.”
It says that it also assists emerging and mature but “distress clients” in their capital, business structuring needs and acquire or invest into them by “reviewing, analyzing and modeling various structural alternatives” and assisting in their financial and management needs towards growth and turnaround.
IANS adds: A Delhi-based company Kanti Commercials is also leading a consortium along with Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh, who put an EoI for Air India.
In its expression of interest for Air India, Kanti Commercials said, “We are very much eligible to bid for the disinvestment program of Air India and have expertise in for turning around sick industrial enterprises into profitable ones.”
“For the past many years, we have completed many such acquisitions and achieved great success. We are in touch with a team of professional advisors and specialists who can help us revive sick units into profitable ones,” the EoI said.
“Moreover, we are bidding as a consortium of 3 members with the help of a Special Purpose Vehicle. The lead member is Kanti Commercials and other members are Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh,” Sourav Bag, director of Kanti Commercials said in the EoI with the relevant documents.
Kanti Commercials Private Limited was incorporated April 1, 2003. It is classified as a non-government company and is registered at the Registrar of Companies in Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 1.3 crore and its paid-up capital is Rs. 13.54 lakh.
It is involved in other wholesale activities, which includes specialized wholesale not covered in any one of the previous categories and wholesale in a variety of goods without any particular specialization.
The directors of Kanti Commercials Private Limited are Sourav Bag and Amit Kumar Joshi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.