NEW DELHI – World leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Sept. 17.
"Warm wishes to my good friend, PM @narendramodi as you celebrate another year of your life. I wish you success and the best of health," Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said in a tweet. The High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana tweeted: "@AntiguaOpm Hon @gastonbrowne conveys warm wishes for good health, happiness & success of Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi on occasion of 70th birthday."
The president of Turkmenistan too greeted Modi on his birthday.
"The President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has written a letter to PM @narendramodi, conveying birthday greetings," tweeted PM Modi.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his greetings to Modi and expressed hope to meet him soon.
Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon."
Meanwhile, wishes poured in for Modi from all corners of the country as well as the world on his birthday. Leaders across parties greeted him.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among the foreign leaders who extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister.
President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first ones to wish Modi.
IANS adds: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Sept. 17 extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.
"Wishing PM Narendra Modiji a happy birthday," he tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.