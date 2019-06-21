Indian villagers sit near the overflowing Laknapur Project irrigation channel following heavy rain in the Parigi Mandal are of Ranga Reddy District, some 80 kms from Hyderabad on Sept. 1, 2014. The world’s largest lift irrigation project began there June 21: 19 pumping stations along the Godavari River will deliver water to irrigate four million acres in Telangana. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)