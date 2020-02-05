NEW DELHI — A five-year-old minor girl has been allegedly raped at the US Embassy complex in the national capital, the police said on Feb. 5, adding a 25-year-old man has been arrested in this connection.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pragya told IANS on Feb. 5 that the incident took place around 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 morning.
The incident came to light when the victim's mother, whose husband works as a housekeeper at the embassy, reported it.
"The child lived with the family in the quarters inside the embassy. The child's father is a housekeeper there. The police registered an FIR at Chanakyapuri police station soon after receiving the information about the incident," ACP Pragya said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the rape and POCSO Act, the police officer said.
