MUMBAI—On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government, over the last ten years, has improved intelligence-sharing with the Centre in its efforts to ensure there is no security threat to the state. “We have learned a lot, our police, navy, and coastguard protect our coastline strongly now. The CCTV is our third eye for surveillance,” Fadnavis said.
The chief minister was speaking at the third edition of The Indian Express’s 26/11 memorial event, ‘Stories of Strength.’ In his address, Union Minister for Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, said the response to terrorism has to go beyond politics. “We can’t reply politically to these terror strikes, but we can answer them through development when we end hunger when the lives of each person improves when they get basic facilities. There are naxal forces in certain regions in India. It is our collective duty to develop and make our country prosper,” he said.
Stating that “There is inherent unity to mankind and we succeed by sharing with others,” Amitabh Bachchan said, “If a nation is not united, it is not a nation.” “Every cry of incapacitating hunger and unending poverty is our shame, every shriek in hatred and discrimination is our defeat because we all are fundamentally unified at some level; we are human together or nothing at all,” Bachchan added.
In addition to the memorial event at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, The Indian Express paid tribute to the survivors and victims’ families by launching a book chronicling personal histories over 10 years as experienced by the survivors, recounting their tales of loss, fear and, more importantly, strength.
Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group, said, “Each one of us, at some point, has to make a deeply intimate choice. A personal and yet universal one as to which path should we take between the faith of the extremist, the religion of the moderate, and, yes, even the belief of the non-believer.”
Presenting a poem named “Mumbai ko Salaam,” lyricist Javed Akhtar said, “Remember we had collected near the Gateway of India after the attack, we were furious and angry but connected. Mumbai is called the commercial capital, but Mumbaikars have shown that they have their heart at the right place.”
Ankhi Das, the Director of Public Policy for Facebook in India, said, “This was perhaps the first time when technology was used to plot the attack. The tools that are used to connect people were used to create menace. We have taken down 14 million pieces of content down from our platform. We have a full-fledged team of counter-terrorism experts. A lot of trends that we see, we proactively share with law enforcement officers.”
The memorial event witnessed performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Kaushiki Chakravarty, Neeti Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, Merlin D’Souza, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Javed Ali, Ani Choying Drolma, Shivam Mahadevan, the Mumbai Police Band and the Indian Navy Band.
It was attended by Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, BJP leader Shaina NC, Indian Hotels Company Limited managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal, Shweta Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Centrum Group executive chairman Jaspal Bindra, and diplomats from countries including United States of America, France, Israel, Belgium, Russia and Sri Lanka like Sonia Hayes, New Zealand CG’s wife representing her husband, Jorge de Lucas Cadenas, the Spanish Consul-General, Edgard Kagan, the US Consul-General, Yaakov Finkelstein, the Israel CG, Annie Dubé, Consul-Général Canada and Khosrow Reza Zadeh, Iran’s Acting Consul-General.
Senior officials of the Indian defense and security forces also attended the event.
Also present at the event, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18, said, “A lot of my colleagues were here at the hotel throughout the night. They discussed how the fire brigade, police and hotel staff showed courage and saved 25 people through the fire exit.”
The event was broadcasted live on Republic TV and ABP NEWS among other news channels and will be soon broadcasted on Colors TV. The event was also streaming live on the Facebook India page as well as across digital properties of the Indian Express Group that will collectively reach – at conservative estimates – at least 15 million people.
