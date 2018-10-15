JAIPUR — The number of people infected with the Zika virus rose to 72 in Jaipur, officials from the health department said Oct. 15.
The number of people carrying the virus was released after a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief secretary (Health) Veenu Gupta.
The officials said 280 teams were surveying the affected areas by visiting each and every house. To date, around 96,000 houses have been surveyed.
Since Oct. 14, the health department has been issuing challans against home owners on whose property the mosquito larvae that transmits the virus have been found.
The virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito. It causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, and muscle and joint pain. It is particularly harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller than expected upon birth.
Through Oct. 15 evening, 68 such challans were issued and penalties of Rs. 44,000 were imposed.
Screening and anti-larvae measures are continuing in the capital city. Samples are also being collected from those suffering from fever, the officials said.
People in the affected areas are being advised to temporarily suspend water storage, and water is being supplied via tankers.
