Indian American Author Rajani LaRocca Named Newbery Runners Up

NEW YORK, NY - Rajani LaRocca, an Indian American author of children’s books as well as a primary care physician, has been awarded the runners up Newbery Honor Medal for Children’s Literature for her book “Red, White and Whole.” The medals were announced Jan. 24 and are considered the highest recognition for children’s authors.
“I’m over the moon that “Red, White, and Whole has won a Newbery Honor Award!! Given to “most distinguished American children’s book published the previous year,” this is the oldest children’s book award in the world! I’m so grateful to the Newbery Committee and the American Library Association for recognizing this book of my heart in such a spectacular way,” LaRocca wrote. The story, she said, story was inspired by aspects of her own life and childhood. It is dedicated to my parents, who are her heroes.
LaRocca’s other children’s books include “Midsummer’s Mehhem,” “Much Ado About Baseball,” as well as “My Little Golden Book About Kamala Harris,” among numerous others.
Born in India, raised in Kentucky, the author now lives in the Boston area, where she practices medicine and writes award-winning books for young readers. She’s always been an omnivorous reader, and now she is and omnivorous writer of fiction and nonfiction, novels and picture books, prose and poetry.
Reacting further to the award, LaRocca wrote on her website, “When I first wrote this book of my heart, I wasn’t sure whether anyone else would want to read it or care about it. Seeing it recognized in this way is so incredible and humbling. The world needs all kinds of stories!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.