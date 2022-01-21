Indian American Sonia Daptardar Crowned “International United Miss North Carolina Preteen”

CHARLOTTE, NC - The International United Miss competition named winners of states across the U.S with an Indian American preteen Sonia Daptardar, 12, of Cary, North Carolina being named the International United Miss North Carolina Preteen. The pageant was held on Jan.15, here.
She received the official state crown, banner, and trophy and now advances to the Internationals to be held this summer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The International United Miss Pageant system is a scholarship style pageant that aims to celebrate girls and women for their accomplishments. It seeks to foster positive self-image while encouraging girls to be involved in their local communities and give back to society.
"I entered IUM because, as its motto says, where you matter the most. The system celebrates girls and women for who they are, it promotes giving back to the society and being heroic,” said Sonia. "We got me meet so many girls from different backgrounds, make new friends and learn new skills to achieve our personal goals"
Contestants compete in four different categories. A personal introduction speech, where they can learn public speaking skills and become confident. The interview portion prepares contestants for a job interview. The formal wear gown competition is judged based on poise and finally, service to encourage involvement in your community.
Sonia's community involvement is extensive with her goal being to fight hunger and spread the joys of reading in young children.
A seventh-grader at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, Sonia, on being crowned said, "It was a dream come true. I know it is a responsibility more than the crown and title, and I'll try my best to fulfill it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.