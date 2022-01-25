Indian American Toddler Goes on Shopping Spree Worth $2,000

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ – He is 22 months old but turns out his internet savviness belies his age.
The third child of Pramod and Madhu Kumar, Ayaansh Kumar, still in diapers, got the family’s new home here, furniture that he thought they needed. The guess is that he was playing with his mother Madhu’s phone, as many little ones do these days, when he decided to go shopping.
NBC New York reported that his mother had created a cart on her phone but never checked it out. Then the furniture began arriving…all week.
The family has chosen to laugh through the whole process and plan on returning most of the stuff. The parents told NBC that they intend to keep an item or two to as mementoes of what had happened.
More importantly, the father has pledged to put tough passcodes on their phones.
