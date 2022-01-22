Jaishankar Gets India’s Envoys to US, Canada Cracking on Death of 4 Smuggled Indians

NEW YORK, NY - External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Jan. 21
instructed Indian envoys to Canada and the US, Ajay Bisaria and
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, "to urgently respond to the situation" where four
Indian nationals including an infant have lost their lives at the US-
Canada border.
Following his public tweet, both missions have responded on the site.
"This is a grave tragedy. An Indian consular team is travelling today
from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will
work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events.
@HCI_Ottawa," Bisaria tweeted.
"An unfortunate and tragic incident. We are in touch with US authorities
on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from IndiainChicago is
travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance
required," Sandhu tweeted.
In a statement on Jan.20, without identifying the victims, the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that "on the morning of
January 19, 2022, RCMP officers with the Integrated Border
Enforcement Team received concerning information from their
counterparts in the United States".
"Specifically, the information outlined that officers with the US Customs
and Border Protection had apprehended a group of individuals who had
crossed into the US from Canada, near the town of Emerson, Manitoba.
Further, it indicated that one of the adults had items meant for an infant
but that no infant was with the group."
"Upon receiving this information at 9.23 a.m., a search was immediately
launched on both sides of the border. RCMP officers were already
patrolling the area and the search began at 9.24 a.m. Extensive patrols
were conducted and, at approximately 1.30 p.m, the bodies of three
individuals were located on the Canadian side of the border,
approximately 10km east of Emerson."
RCMP identified the group as: an adult male, an adult female, and an
infant.
"Fearing there may be additional victims, officers continued their search
and located the body of an additional male, believed at this time to be in
his mid-teens."
As speculation was rife that the group was being smuggled, The Toronto
Star reported that a Florida man has been charged with human-
smuggling as authorities investigate the deaths of four people. "The
events began with a group of at least nine Indian nationals, all speaking
Gujarati, being dropped off near Emerson, Man., on Tuesday night
during a blizzard, according to court documents."
"At this very early stage of the investigation, it appears that they all died
due to exposure to the cold weather. Work is underway to identify the
victims and an autopsy has been scheduled. The search for any possible
survivors or additional victims continued throughout the evening of
Wednesday, January 19, and RCMP officers continue to patrol the area
today. To date, no other victims have been located."
US authorities said border patrol officials stopped a 15-passenger rental
van on Jan.19 driven by Steve Shand with two undocumented Indian
nationals inside, less than a mile south of the border in a rural area in
North Dakota. Shand and the Indian nationals were arrested.
Officials also intercepted another group of five Indian nationals nearby
who were walking in the direction of where the van was located,
according to the court documents.
"The five Indian nationals explained that they had walked across the
border expecting to be picked up by someone. The group estimated they
had been walking around for over 11 hours," the US District Attorney's
Office in Minnesota said in a statement.
