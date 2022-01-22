Jaishankar Gets India’s Envoys to US, Canada Cracking on Death of 4 Smuggled Indians

NEW YORK, NY - External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Jan. 21

instructed Indian envoys to Canada and the US, Ajay Bisaria and

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, "to urgently respond to the situation" where four

Indian nationals including an infant have lost their lives at the US-

Canada border.

Following his public tweet, both missions have responded on the site.

"This is a grave tragedy. An Indian consular team is travelling today

from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will

work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events.

@HCI_Ottawa," Bisaria tweeted.

"An unfortunate and tragic incident. We are in touch with US authorities

on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from IndiainChicago is

travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance

required," Sandhu tweeted.

In a statement on Jan.20, without identifying the victims, the Royal

Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that "on the morning of

January 19, 2022, RCMP officers with the Integrated Border

Enforcement Team received concerning information from their

counterparts in the United States".

"Specifically, the information outlined that officers with the US Customs

and Border Protection had apprehended a group of individuals who had

crossed into the US from Canada, near the town of Emerson, Manitoba.

Further, it indicated that one of the adults had items meant for an infant

but that no infant was with the group."

"Upon receiving this information at 9.23 a.m., a search was immediately

launched on both sides of the border. RCMP officers were already

patrolling the area and the search began at 9.24 a.m. Extensive patrols

were conducted and, at approximately 1.30 p.m, the bodies of three

individuals were located on the Canadian side of the border,

approximately 10km east of Emerson."

RCMP identified the group as: an adult male, an adult female, and an

infant.

"Fearing there may be additional victims, officers continued their search

and located the body of an additional male, believed at this time to be in

his mid-teens."

As speculation was rife that the group was being smuggled, The Toronto

Star reported that a Florida man has been charged with human-

smuggling as authorities investigate the deaths of four people. "The

events began with a group of at least nine Indian nationals, all speaking

Gujarati, being dropped off near Emerson, Man., on Tuesday night

during a blizzard, according to court documents."

"At this very early stage of the investigation, it appears that they all died

due to exposure to the cold weather. Work is underway to identify the

victims and an autopsy has been scheduled. The search for any possible

survivors or additional victims continued throughout the evening of

Wednesday, January 19, and RCMP officers continue to patrol the area

today. To date, no other victims have been located."

US authorities said border patrol officials stopped a 15-passenger rental

van on Jan.19 driven by Steve Shand with two undocumented Indian

nationals inside, less than a mile south of the border in a rural area in

North Dakota. Shand and the Indian nationals were arrested.

Officials also intercepted another group of five Indian nationals nearby

who were walking in the direction of where the van was located,

according to the court documents.

"The five Indian nationals explained that they had walked across the

border expecting to be picked up by someone. The group estimated they

had been walking around for over 11 hours," the US District Attorney's

Office in Minnesota said in a statement.