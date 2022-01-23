Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Ropes in Anirudh Pisharody

LOS ANGELES, CA (ANI) - Anirudh Pisharody has been roped in for a recurring role in the third season of ‘Never Have I Ever.’
As per Deadline, the Netflix series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher will star Pisharody as Des, an Indian American teen who is as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school.
The series which is currently in production here, is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.
Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star in the hit series produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
