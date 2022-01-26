Race Matters, Says Harvard President, Vows to Fight Back US SC Move on Asian-American Kids

Hurting after the US Supreme Court announced a decision "that could put Harvard's forty years of legal precedent at risk," Larry S. Bacow, the university's President, has warned that "colleges and universities could lose the freedom and flexibility to create diverse campus communities that enrich education for all".
The SC has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices in the SC since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.
"Our admissions process, in which race is considered as one factor among many, makes us stronger. It prompts learning in day-to-day exchanges in our classrooms and laboratories, in our residential houses, and on our playing fields and stages. Our students understand these truths and see them reflected in their interactions with their classmates. Diversity opens our eyes to the promise of a better future," said Bacow, earlier Chancellor at M.I.T. and President at Tufts, in a "dear members of the Harvard community" mail reviewed by IANS.
"As the Supreme Court has recognized many times, race matters in the United States," Bracow argued. "I long for the day when it does not, but we still have miles to go before our journey is complete. Harvard will continue to defend with vigor admissions policies that were endorsed in the thoughtful decisions of two federal courts that concluded that we do not discriminate; our practices are consistent with Supreme Court precedent; there is no persuasive, credible evidence warranting a different outcome. Though I wish yesterday had turned out differently, I remain confident that the rule of law — and the respect for precedent that perpetuates it — will prevail."
The SC is taking up two lawsuits filed by Students for Fair Admissions, a Virginia-based group, that says race should play no part in the admission process. The group is led by Edward Blum, a legal strategist. The group argues that Harvard and UNC intentionally discriminate against Asian-American applicants.
