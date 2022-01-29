Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation Donate $1.5M for M.K. Gandhi Center at Fresno State

Starting from humble beginnings in Apartheid South Africa and rural India, Doctors Ravi and Naina Patel, seen above with their family, made their way to America where Naina worked for 30 years as a cardiac anesthesiologist and Ravi established one of the largest freestanding cancer centers in the country known as the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center. They established the RNP Foundation over 15 years ago to support the local community that gave them their professional success and the global community that raised them. (photo https://rnpfoundation.org/)