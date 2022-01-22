Several South Asian Students Named Regeneron Finalists

India-West Staff Reporter
A slew of Indian American and South Asian students are among the 40
finalists named by the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Society in their
Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science
and math competition for high school seniors.
The finalists were chosen based on their projects' scientific rigor and
their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. They
were selected from 300 scholars, named earlier this month by Regeneron
and the Society for Science. The scholars were chosen from a pool of
over 1,800 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original
research project and extensive application process, press release said.
The South Asian finalists displayed a remarkable diversity of thought:
From Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH was Neil Chowdhury with s
project titled, “Modeling the Effect of Histone Methylation on
Chromosomal Organization in Colon Cancer Cells.”
Atreyus Abdhish Bhavsar’s project submission was on, “The Spread of
Macroscopic Droplets from a Simulated Cough With and Without the
Use of Masks or Barriers.” The Minneapolis, MN native is a student
Blake School Northrop Campus.
“Uncovering Motif Interactions from Convolutional Attention Networks
for Regulatory Genomics,” was the project of Rohan Singh Ghotra of
Syosset High School, Syosset, NY.
From San Mateo, CA, wasYash Chopra who has worked on
“DeepWaste: Applying Deep Learning on a Mobile Device for
Accurate, Low Cost, and Ubiquitous Waste Classification.” He attends
The Nueva School.
Fellow Californian Rishab Parthasarathy of the Harker School in San
Jose had a project titled, A Novel Combination of Natural Language
Processing (NLP) and Pathway Analysis for Predicting Oncogenic
Mutation Progression and Recommending Targeted Therapies.
The third Californian was Neil Rathi of Palo Alto High School, Palo
Alto, whose work centers on “Cross-Linguistic Universals of
Morphological Fusion: An Information-Theoretic Approach.”
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria,
VA student Pravalika Gayatri Putalapattu project was related to “DORC:
Dynamic Operating Room Companion for Gallbladder Removal
Surgical Workflow Verification.”
Finalists will participate in a week-long competition from March 9-16,
2022, where they will undergo a rigorous judging process and compete
for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have an opportunity
to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a
virtual "Public Day" event on March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.