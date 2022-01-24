Sikh and Punjabi Community in Washington Thank Modi

WASHINGTON, DC (IANS) - The Sikh and Punjabi community in Washington at an event that was recently organized here, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to Sikh history, tradition and culture.
The event group thanked Prime Minister Modi for the several initiatives taken for the community, including Veer Bal Diwas, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, repealing of three farm laws, bringing back Sikhs and the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, and the Rs 43,000 crore project supposed to be launched in Ferozepur for Punjab.
Prime Minister Modi was also lauded for FCRA Registration for the Golden Temple in Amritsar, tax-free langar, Sri Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Parv, promoting teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Parv and for powering the progress of Punjab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.