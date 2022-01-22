Synagogue Terrorist Faisal Akram was Known to UK Security Forces

NEW DELHI (IANS) - Security forces in the UK are facing fresh questions after it
was revealed on Jan.21 that the Blackburn terrorist shot dead as he held up a
synagogue in Texas, last week had previously been referred to counterextremism
scheme Prevent, the Daily Mail reported.
In the latest embarrassment for UK counter-terrorism officials, it was revealed that
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, had been referred to the anti-terror program following the
breakdown of his marriage and concerns over his growing extremist views, the
report said.
The 44-year-old was also investigated by MI5 in December 2020, when British
spies watched him for a month.
However, the father-of-six, who was shot dead by FBI SWAT teams while holding
up a Texas synagogue, was not considered a terrorist threat, despite multiple
reports that he had been radicalised.
The fresh revelations will heap yet more pressure on the Home Office over
Prevent, which is already under scrutiny following the death of MP Sir David
Amess and a series of high-profile failures.
It was also claimed at an inquest into the London Bridge terror attack that Prevent
officers had 'no specific training' in handling terrorist offenders.
