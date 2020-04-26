PANAJI — Ayuron, a company in which the late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was once a director and is now manned by his family, is in the process of promoting affordable and simple-to-use ventilator technology, in a bid to bridge the nationwide paucity of the life-saving equipment.
Speaking to IANS, Utpal Parrikar, the former defense minister's elder son, said the core technology for the ventilators was developed in the U.S. and most of the components utilized in the making of the critical units were manufactured in India, which would make it easier to produce them on a mass scale, in view of the disruption in the global supply chain due COVID-19 crisis.
"The ventilators can be completely manufactured in India, which is critical in the current crisis. They are simple to use and even the nursing staff can be trained to operate and because of the simplistic design, bigger companies can produce them in large numbers," Parrikar said.
The ventilators' foundational technology was invented by Indian American doctors Raj Sardesai, Smeeta Sardesai, Nolan Sardesai and Ramanathan at Eupnea Technologies in Los Angeles, Calif., while the life-saving gadgets' innovative control technology, including inventing and interfacing oxygenation sensing and monitoring, was developed at the Goa-based Ayuron, originally founded with the late Parrikar as one of its directors.
The late politician quit the directorship of the firm, which initially manufactured orthopedic implants, after he was elected chief minister.
Utpal, his wife Uma and his brother Abhijat are now partners in the firm.
Utpal Parrikar also said that Ayuron had originally planned to start manufacturing of the hi-tech ventilators using the same U.S.-patented technology, but on account of the COVID-19 crisis and the increasing need for speedy manufacture of ventilator units, the company has adapted to promoting an affordable and scaled-down version of the ventilator technology.
"If we had started manufacturing ventilators at our firm in Goa, we may not have been able to manufacture as many ventilators as would be required in the current crisis. So we are offering the technology to bigger companies who can ramp up production of these units, which is necessary," Parrikar said, adding that the ventilator technology has already been tested on lung machines and animal models.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the scaling up of production of medical equipment, including ventilators, which are critical life-support mechanisms for patients suffering from COVID-19.
In related news, IANS adds from Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science is racing against time to develop a home-grown ventilator to save lives of Covid-19 patients across the country, a statement said earlier this month.
"A team of scientists and engineers are building a prototype of an electro-mechanical ventilator using local components," said the over-century-old institute in the statement.
Even as hundreds of patients grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic across the country and hospitals set to face shortage of the life-saving instrument, the team has designed the prototype based on guidelines of the British medicine and healthcare products regulatory agency.
"As local manufacturers are unbale to source key components like sensors and flow controllers from overseas due to disruption in global supply chain, we are using only local parts made in India," said the institute's principal research scientist T.V. Prabhakar.
The project is undertaken by the department of electronic systems engineering at the institute.
"We are assembling the ventilator for use free of cost. The prototype will be ready for trials in the next couple of weeks. We hope by this month-end, manufacturers can make them and scalp up soon," said associate professor and project coordinator Gaurab Banerjee.
Though about 40,000 ventilators are available across the country, they will be required in thousands if the virus cases spike rapidly.
"Patients with severe Covid infection have damaged lungs that gasp for oxygen. When they are put on a ventilator, the machine enables lung function, feeding them with air and oxygen to fight the virus," said Prabhakar.
A well-designed ventilator will have sensors and actuators that allow doctors to set the volume and pressure of gas delivered to the patient precisely, which depends on the severity of their illness.
To store and mix air and oxygen, for instance, some component makers reused sedimentation tanks found in household RO water purifiers.
"Our mixing process has parallels to those in gas turbines and industrial burners, where the ratio of fuel and oxidizer is carefully controlled," Aerospace engineering department's assistant professor Pratisha Panda said.
To check pressure levels, sensors similar to those are used to detect air pressure in car tires.
"Controlling the pressure at which gas is pumped into the patient's lungs is crucial, akin to how using an industrial pressurized hose to water plants instead of a garden hose can cause severe damage," the faculty members warned the doctors.
The team is also developing a flow rate sensor, which shows how much air is flowing into a patient's lungs.
"By using concepts of fluid and gas dynamics, we are able to estimate and control pressure, volume and oxygen concentration of the air delivered to the patient," said team member Duvvuri Subrahamanyam.
The team is taking inputs from doctors to simplify the interface and build a dashboard preloaded with approved settings.
The dashboard will allow it to operate in an emergency by technicians or nurses.
"They will have to press a button that says pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and all the settings will come up by default within a certain range," said Banerjee.
"We are working with manufacturers to check components required for including them in the final design," said team member Manish Arora.
State-run organizations like Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. have expressed interest in supporting mass production.
"The institute's center for nano science and engineering has provided the team with local oxygen and pressure sensors," Arora added.
