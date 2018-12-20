A Burson Cohn & Wolfe study revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on social media platform Instagram.
Modi, who has 14.8 million followers, is closely followed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, with 12.2 million followers, who more than doubled his followers over the past 12 months, according to the 2018 World Leaders on Instagram study by BCW.
With 10 million followers, U.S. President Donald Trump is in third position, the release said.
Trump leads the rankings in terms of total interactions (comments and likes).
“What is astounding is that the average size of world leaders’ Instagram accounts is less than half the size of their Facebook pages – with five times fewer posts over the past 12 months. However, all Instagram accounts together total 860 million interactions, which is 162 million (23 percent) more than the total interactions on Facebook over the same period.”
