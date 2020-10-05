Dr. Suhrid Deshmukh, a recent graduate from MIT, won the prestigious NSF I-Corps award earlier this year.
As a part of the NSF I-Corps program, Deshmukh and his team were granted this award in recognition of their research idea that they submitted to NSF on developing innovative design simulation algorithms for robust and reliable next-generation printed circuit boards, a news release said.
Futuristic technologies like “smart-buildings” with zero net energy consumption and autonomous vehicles require sophisticated PCBs which can withstand harsh environmental conditions.
Current design simulation methods in the industry are very time consuming for creating such robust PCBs that can operate in uncertain environment, according to the release.
Deshmukh’s proposed algorithms are computationally faster which enable the design simulation of these futuristic PCBs which are extremely crucial, not only in the energy and transportation sectors, but in various other industries like aerospace, defense and consumer electronics as well, it said.
Deshmukh’s algorithms would allow for fast evolution of these fields by removing this barrier of lack of availability of computationally fast algorithms.
NSF’s merit review committee grants this award only to those individuals whose research has intellectual merit and has shown a broad impact, and who have shown prior major significant impact on their respective research field, according to the release.
While at MIT, Deshmukh developed innovative algorithms in the energy and transportation systems domain, and he plans to commercialize his research using the NSF I-Corps program as a stepping-stone towards this goal.
“We are very honored and fortunate to receive this award from NSF. This will enable us to take our innovative research algorithms to market much sooner and bring a revolutionary change in the energy and transportation domain,” Deshmukh said.
Apart from the NSF award, his team is working on using the algorithms that he proposed to NSF for better medical device design simulation, which will help developing robust point-of-care devices faster, which is of major significance given the current pandemic, the release adds.
