It was recently reported that the Ministry of Finance of India plans to form a special committee aimed at examining the scope of the crypto trading taxation in the country. Over the past few years, crypto trading has seen massive growth in the country, with a lot of local traders showing increasing interest in the market.
According to the reports, the increasing crypto trading popularity in the country has led the Ministry of Finance to look into ways to tax income from crypto trading. The new committee will allegedly discuss how possible it is to tax the crypto trading income. This step comes right after the country announced that it is waiting for an official crypto bill that would be presented before the Parliament in the upcoming Winter Session this year.
Although the cryptocurrency trading market is very popular in India, the country still has no official regulatory framework or guidelines for the industry. According to the information published by local media in the country, there was a detailed taxation analysis done on cryptocurrency-based income by the committee and the final information will be included in the final draft of the Cryptocurrency Bill.
The country has seen a huge expansion of the crypto trading market. But, it is not alone. Many other countries, including Ukraine, Pakistan, and Vietnam saw crypto adoption increase almost 880 percent. In fact, it was also reported that almost seven million people in India have already invested in the cryptocurrency market, with a total of $1 billion worth of investments.
Crypto Trading in India
The cryptocurrency trading market has become very popular in India over the past few years. However, although there are many people in the country who show massive interest in the trading market, the local regulatory framework is still not developed enough to meet the huge interest of local traders.
The government of the country has said numerous times that the dedicated team was working on developing the regulatory framework for the crypto trading market, however, as of now, the country is still very far from regulating the market.
Even amid such uncertainty, the population of India is still showing huge interest in the crypto trading market. It is especially true for the younger generation of the country, who are looking for new ways to store and grow their funds.
There are many reasons for the increasing popularity of the crypto trading market. One of the main being the fact that it has become very easy over the past few years to invest in crypto trading.
All you need to do is to find a trustworthy exchange, open an account, and start trading cryptocurrencies. In addition, another very important factor is the further development of crypto trading robots, which are capable of doing everything for traders.
Thanks to the trading robots, Indian traders do not even have to spend hours analyzing the market anymore, as the trading bot is capable of doing everything for them. You can simply download a bot for bitcoin trading and let it do everything for you. This includes market analysis as well as the actual process of trading cryptocurrencies.
However, as much as the market is very popular and easy to access, the local regulations are simply not enough to help traders start investing in cryptocurrencies. What’s more, there is huge uncertainty in the country about the way the government plans to regulate the market.
This uncertainty is creating a lot of problems for local traders as they do not know which direction the country will take in terms of regulating the market and whether the regulations will support the further development of the crypto market or be totally against it.
Trading Opportunities of Indians
While there are many issues that local traders in India are facing, the market still continues its fast development. There are different types of trading strategies that Indian traders are using to become part of the crypto market.
As already noted, one of the most popular ways to invest in crypto trading in India is automated trading, which offers traders an easier way of becoming part of the crypto trading market. But, there are other ways to invest in cryptocurrencies as well.
For example, a very popular strategy used in India is using different types of smart orders. This strategy is very easy and offers traders a perfect balance of risks and possible profits. By using smart orders such as take profit and stop loss, Indian traders can make sure to not miss out on opportunities in the market while also staying safe from being open to huge risks.
On the other hand, there are some Indian crypto traders who prefer to use long-term investment opportunities, such as HODL. This strategy can be a little riskier than others but is still used by many as it can offer traders huge profit opportunities in the long term.
As the market continues to grow in the country, the government seems to not have any other option but to come up with an effective regulatory framework for the crypto trading industry. The recent step towards taxation is one of the first things done by the Indian government on the road of crypto regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.