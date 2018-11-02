Google employees stage a walkout on Nov. 1, 2018, in New York, over sexual harassment. A Google Walkout For Real Change account that sprang up on Twitter on Oct. 31 called for employees and contractors to leave their workplaces at 11:10 am local time around the world on Nov. 1. An Indian American Google employee, Tanuja Gupta, said in New York: “We’ve always been a vanguard company, so if we don’t lead the way, nobody else will.” (Bryan R. Smith /AFP/Getty Images)