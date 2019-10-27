NEW DELHI – Twitter on Oct. 24 announced a new diya emoji, allowing its users to control how high the flame burns during Diwali.
“In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a ‘Lights On’ diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights,” Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, said in a statement.
The emoji, diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode, would appear with a small flame.
However, in keeping with the spirit of the festival of lights, users could burn the flame brighter by switching to Twitter’s dark mode.
Twitter’s dark mode consists of two variations, “dim” and “lights out.” The former is already available across the Web, iOS and Android, while the latter, though available on the Web and iOS, was rolled out on Android this week.
“Lights Out” mode could save battery life on devices with OLED screens, improve readability at night, and also increase accessibility for individuals with specific types of visual impairment.
It would also render Diwali wishes in eleven languages, including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu, allowing a diverse set of people to celebrate Diwali and join the public conversation.
The emoji will be available until Oct. 29.
