US Lawmakers Approve Antitrust Reform Bill to Tame Big Tech

WASHINGTON, DC (IANS) - The Senate Judiciary Committee in the
US has approved a key antitrust reform that would ban Big Tech from
favoring their own services and products over those of their rivals.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is a bipartisan bill
spearheaded by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Josh Hawley (R-
MO) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).
"I want to stress that this bill is not meant to break up Big Tech or
destroy the products and services they offer. Rather, the goal of the bill
is to prevent conduct that stifles competition, while ensuring that pro-
consumer innovations and offerings are still available," said Grassley.
The House Judiciary Committee had passed a similar bill last year but
that bill has yet to receive a vote on the House floor and must be
approved by both chambers of Congress before it heads to US President
Joe Biden's desk.
The White House did not issue any statement on the bill.
"Several participants described issues with large platforms both
operating a marketplace and selling products on the marketplace,
including concerns that the dominant platforms rank their own products
and services above those of the independent sellers that rely on them to
reach customers,' the White House said in a statement late on Jan.21.
"One company elaborated that this deprives consumers of the ability to
find the products and services that best match their needs," it added.
Earlier media reports this week claimed that tech giants are worried
about the new antitrust legislation as Apple CEO Tim Cook and
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai have been personally "calling and meeting
with Senators," urging them to oppose the mooted legislation.
It applies only to the biggest tech companies -- Apple, Amazon,
Facebook-owner Meta and Alphabet's Google.
These platforms would be barred from behavior like biasing search
results in their favor, limiting rivals' access to platform data, and using
non-public data from customers to compete against them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.