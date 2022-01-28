Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Commits Suicide

Dr Soundarya, 30, the granddaughter of former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had left her nine-month-old baby in the other room of the flat before committing suicide on Jan.28.
High Ground police have lodged a case of unnatural death following the complaint by her husband Dr Neeraj. The police are awaiting the statements from the family of Soundarya on ascertaining what made her take the extreme step.
According to sources, Dr Soundarya conducted the naming ceremony of her baby three months ago. Police sources say that there is very less indication of family dispute and reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The maid and statements collected so far in the apartment said that couple lived happily.
Soundarya worked at the Bowring hospital as an assistant professor and was a practicing doctor. Her husband Dr Neeraj, a radiologist worked at the M.S. Ramaiah hospital. Neeraj is related to Zilla Panchayat member Mariswamy.
A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem the report of which has been generated and submitted to the tehsildar. The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy. Dr Sathish, one of the doctors who conducted the autopsy of the body, stated that there is a mark in the neck and no other mark has been found in the body.
Soundarya, the daughter of Yediyurappa' daughter Padmavathi, got married to Neeraj in 2018 and the couple studied in the same medical college in the city, sources said.
The incident came to light at 10.30 a.m. when a maid came to wake her up for breakfast. When she didn't open the door of her room, the maid informed her husband who had left home earlier in the morning and others. The apartment staff arrived and saw her body hanging from the balcony and called the police. Though she was rushed to hospital immediately, the doctors declared her dead at arrival.
