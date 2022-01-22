NEW DELHI (IANS) - "Diabetes is reversible? I never knew that!"
Most patients, dieticians and doctors consider Type 2 diabetes to be a
chronic and progressive disease that can only be managed with
medicine. However, the truth cant be further than that.
Sakshi Bakshi who comes from a background in healthcare and doctors,
reveals in her recently launched book, '21 Secrets to Diabetes Reversal'
that it is easy to manage diabetes, get off insulin, lower your blood sugar
- all with the help of simple changes while still enjoying the food you
love.
With an aim to alleviate the concerns of diabetics and their families and
friends, providing correct, scientific advice while sharing tips, tricks and
secrets to reverse diabetes. Sakshi compiled in an easy-to-read format
with helpful visualizations, real-life case studies and examples, a
complete day-by-day diet chart and menu guide for reversing diabetes in
21 days and easy to make dessert recipes for all your sugar cravings!
Wouldn't you love to say one day- "I used to have diabetes"; and we are
here to help you through it.
Excerpts of an interview with Sakshi Bakshi
What compelled you to write "21 Secrets to Diabetes Reversal"?
I think what compelled me the most to write this book was my personal
experience with diabetes and its severe consequences. My grandfather
had diabetes for 30-40 years of his life and by the end of his life, he
couldn't see anything because he developed diabetic retinopathy and that
is one of the prime reasons I wanted to write this book. So that I can help
more people in reversing it while it can still be reversed.
How did you come to realize that diabetes is reversible?
People don't have access to an exact plan on how to reverse it, so that is
where I realized that there is a gap in the market. That's how I came up
with a diabetic reversal meal plan, which takes out the fuss of planning
from you. Imagine there is a coach and a nutritionist to guide you and
you are getting prepared meals that are diabetes-friendly at your
doorstep. It is not only helping you reverse it, but you are also enjoying
your meals. Imagine still eating dessert, or your favorite meals in a
different format like a Pizza or a burger. So that's where I realized if I
help people achieve their goals in a convenient and systematic manner, it
will really make life more meaningful.
From your case studies, mention a few tips and tricks for reversing
diabetes.
- The common problem that I have seen in India is the lack of protein in
the diet for vegetarian diabetics. You know, we usually decrease our
carbohydrates but we do not increase our protein or fat intake. This is
not the right way, it is extremely important to maintain the right ratio
that you require for diabetes reversal, which means for proteins you need
to include good sources like nuts, seeds, and dairy like Paneer, which
people usually avoid.
- The second tip that I'd like to mention, a lot of people think that in
diabetes you have to avoid sweets since certain foods are restricted.
However, having that kind of thought process ends up damaging a lot
more, because when something is restricted you end up craving it way
more. So, you will suddenly see friends or family binge on sweets one
day. To avoid this pattern, it is always better to incorporate sweets in
your lifestyle and we have shared recipes of several healthy desserts in
the book which you can include in your daily diet.
