Secrets to Diabetes Reversal
NEW DELHI (IANS)

NEW DELHI (IANS) - &quot;Diabetes is reversible? I never knew that!&quot;

Most patients, dieticians and doctors consider Type 2 diabetes to be a

chronic and progressive disease that can only be managed with

medicine. However, the truth cant be further than that.

Sakshi Bakshi who comes from a background in healthcare and doctors,

reveals in her recently launched book, &#39;21 Secrets to Diabetes Reversal&#39;

that it is easy to manage diabetes, get off insulin, lower your blood sugar

- all with the help of simple changes while still enjoying the food you

love.

With an aim to alleviate the concerns of diabetics and their families and

friends, providing correct, scientific advice while sharing tips, tricks and

secrets to reverse diabetes. Sakshi compiled in an easy-to-read format

with helpful visualizations, real-life case studies and examples, a

complete day-by-day diet chart and menu guide for reversing diabetes in

21 days and easy to make dessert recipes for all your sugar cravings!

Wouldn&#39;t you love to say one day- &quot;I used to have diabetes&quot;; and we are

here to help you through it.

Excerpts of an interview with Sakshi Bakshi

What compelled you to write &quot;21 Secrets to Diabetes Reversal&quot;?

I think what compelled me the most to write this book was my personal

experience with diabetes and its severe consequences. My grandfather

had diabetes for 30-40 years of his life and by the end of his life, he

couldn&#39;t see anything because he developed diabetic retinopathy and that

is one of the prime reasons I wanted to write this book. So that I can help

more people in reversing it while it can still be reversed.

How did you come to realize that diabetes is reversible?

People don&#39;t have access to an exact plan on how to reverse it, so that is

where I realized that there is a gap in the market. That&#39;s how I came up

with a diabetic reversal meal plan, which takes out the fuss of planning

from you. Imagine there is a coach and a nutritionist to guide you and

you are getting prepared meals that are diabetes-friendly at your

doorstep. It is not only helping you reverse it, but you are also enjoying

your meals. Imagine still eating dessert, or your favorite meals in a

different format like a Pizza or a burger. So that&#39;s where I realized if I

help people achieve their goals in a convenient and systematic manner, it

will really make life more meaningful.

From your case studies, mention a few tips and tricks for reversing

diabetes.

- The common problem that I have seen in India is the lack of protein in

the diet for vegetarian diabetics. You know, we usually decrease our

carbohydrates but we do not increase our protein or fat intake. This is

not the right way, it is extremely important to maintain the right ratio

that you require for diabetes reversal, which means for proteins you need

to include good sources like nuts, seeds, and dairy like Paneer, which

people usually avoid.

- The second tip that I&#39;d like to mention, a lot of people think that in

diabetes you have to avoid sweets since certain foods are restricted.

However, having that kind of thought process ends up damaging a lot

more, because when something is restricted you end up craving it way

more. So, you will suddenly see friends or family binge on sweets one

day. To avoid this pattern, it is always better to incorporate sweets in

your lifestyle and we have shared recipes of several healthy desserts in

the book which you can include in your daily diet.

