MUMBAI — Last month, in a partnership between the U.S.-based entertainment company Mass Appeal and Universal Music India, Mass Appeal India announced the signing of Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari to their roster. The California native is back with her debut track, “N.R.I.” This song also marks the first track of her EP, which is due this summer.
Produced by American record producer and songwriter Rob Knox and co-written by Grammy award- winning American Hip-Hop recording artist Sirah, the track was penned in Los Angeles and the video was shot in India before the country declared its lockdown.
The track offers a look into her upbringing, highlighting the duality of being exposed to two different cultures and the irony of being made to feel alien in both. Throwing in some sarcastic puns, the track interlaces hard-hitting mentions like “Sorry that my sari ain’t Indian enough and America don’t love me cuz I’m Indian as f**k, bindi on your third eye but your third eye closed, too brown for the label too privileged for the co-sign.”
About the single, Raja Kumari says, “This single stems from the duality of being from two different cultures, while being told you don’t quite belong in either of them. N.R.I. stands for non-resident Indian, and is used as a derogatory term for “not really Indian” for people born outside of India.”
“In America, I was asked to leave behind my culture and assimilate, and in India, I was told I did not belong to my culture, because I wasn’t born here. I decided to re-claim this term and make it my own.”
She adds, “My upcoming EP, “The Bridge,” is about symbolizing the bridging of the east and the west, the ancient and the modern, and connecting us from the old world to the new. The EP was mostly recorded in Mumbai, but this song in particular was written in Los Angeles. We shot the video just as the borders were closing for India, the morning of my flight.”
“We’ve been able to edit the video while we’ve been in quarantine. I knew this would never be complete without both sides of my story, and I hope you’ll share your #mynristory with the world as well. Fans can put up stories about belonging to dual cultures using #mynristory either through videos or images and tag @theRajaKumari and @massappealindia.”
Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO of UMG, India and South Asia, states, “Raja Kumari is the one of the most superlative artistes I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, and at Mass Appeal India we’re thrilled to launch “N.R.I.” into the worldwide streamscape with great aplomb.”
“Rob and Sirah’s work with Raja is a brilliant combination of cleverly defiant lyrics with amazing flow. We will use the power of the larger UMG network worldwide to reach Hip-Hop audiences the world over. Raja, our teams and I can’t wait to share this with the world.”
Rob Knox, best known for working with Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Chris Brown, elaborates, “We wanted to make something that felt international, bringing together western pop and Hip-Hop, while calling to Raja’s Indian roots and my Egyptian background.”
Sirah, well known for her collaborations with Skrillex, including “Weekends!!!,” "Kyoto” and the hit single “Bangarang,” says, “Raja has been one of my favorite co-writers, I love the authenticity she brings to every session. She came into this studio with this concept, as she felt like keyboard warriors online weren’t letting her find where she belongs, and I was immediately drawn to it.”
“N.R.I.” will be followed by the launch of a brand new EP of Kumari on Mass Appeal India.
