This letter is to recognize the accomplishments of Indian women in aviation as just recently a four all-female cockpit crew flew from San Francisco to Bengaluru on a 17-hour Air India AI 176 direct flight. This is also setting a longest nonstop flight duration record for this achievement.
I have always felt during my more than 50 years of stay in the U.S. that Indian women have been making tremendous progress on educational, professional, family as well as many social and cultural fronts, and even though the world may not have caught up to their accomplishments, we ourselves should not miss that and fully recognize that. This letter is written with that intent and through it I would like to offer my kudos to the women of India, or Bhartiya Nari Shakti as one of India's minister has described.
With two grown professional daughters who always are ensuring that in my professional career and general behavior, I am not becoming a male chauvinist, this letter could add some credibility.
Bipin A. Shah
Lafayette, California
