MUMBAI — RSVP (Ronnie Screwvala Productions) paid tribute June 27 to the legendary Indian Field-Marshal Sam Manekshaw by unveiling leading man Vicky Kaushal’s look as the army ace on his 12th death anniversary.
Kaushal plays the title-role in their biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar.
He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.
