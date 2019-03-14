MUMBAI—In India, traditionally, the man who composes the basic melody is called the ‘music director’ of a film, unlike overseas where the music composer, arranger, programmer and conductor are all credited separately.
Salman Khan has so far acted, produced and sung in films besides writing the story and lyrics. But he has officially received credit for the “Notebook” soundtrack. In the past, he has always guided his composers, whether they were protégés Himesh Reshammiya, Sajid-Wajid, Amaal Mallik and now Vishal Mishra.
Khan helped music composer Mishra with various inputs to the songs of “Notebook,” helping the relatively new composer. The upcoming music talent feels blessed to have worked with the superstar (again after “Race 3”) and considers it a rare opportunity to receive these creative nuggets from the actor.
Whether it is Kashmiri folk music or instruments, Khan has a huge passion for music, and he was more than happy to help his team. Said Mishra, “Salman-sir wanted me to work in a particular direction. In fact, while I was a making ‘Bumro,’ he wanted me to use some Kashmiri words, which worked out wonderfully for the song. He has such a clear vision, and if you do what he asks you to, it turns out well.”
Mishra was grateful for receiving the freedom and trust to compose his first solo album the way he wanted. “They gave me a brief but did not intervene in the process of composing,” he added.
We can almost say that Salman Khan was the music ‘director’ of the film!
