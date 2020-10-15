MUMBAI — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraaz Khan, currently under treatment in a Bengaluru hospital after being diagnosed with brain infection.
The news was confirmed by actress Kashmera Shah on Instagram. In her post, Kashmera also claimed that Salman has paid Faraaz's hospital bills.
Along with the post, she shared a picture of Salman.
Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release "Mehndi" and Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller "Fareb,” suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as consequence of the seizures.
The actor required Rs 25 lakh for treatment, for which his family started a fundraiser. As of Oct. 14, they revealed that they had raised over Rs 3,20,000.
The details of the fundraiser, shared by Faraaz's family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon at ImpactGuru, read: "Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."
Explaining his illness, they stated: "Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call."A few days ago, Faraaz's family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon issued a statement, urging people to financially help them to cover the medical expenses.
