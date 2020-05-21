MUMBAI — Sonnali Seygall, who was last seen in “Jai Mummy Di,” is quite active on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans about todbits from her life on the social media platform.
Sonnalli’s fashion sensibility and her health and fitness routine never fails to flatter her fans and followers. She keeps posting pictures and videos of her makeup and beauty regime and fitness videos on her Instagram. Her #YogaWithSonnalli videos are quite a hit among her followers and also show how fit the actress is.
Sonnalli recently reached the mark of 1 million followers on Instagram. And now, to interact and be more connected with her fans, she has launched her YouTube channel. She marked her debut on YouTube with a fitness video similar to #YogaWithSonnalli videos of hers. In the video she can be seeing encouraging everyone to take up some kind of workout to keep oneself fit during this difficult time. She is seen doing some basic asanas and stretches from which one can get some fitness motivation.
