The ACF Coach Certification Program, managed and executed by Indian American coach Jatin Patel, recently celebrated its sixth anniversary.
Launched in May 2014, the Cricket Coach Certification Program is designed from an American coach’s perspective to help educators understand the game and teach it to scholars, according to a press release.
Following those guidelines, it is expected that coaching cricket to American boys and girls, as well as certifying the coaches, would be much easier if based on coaching techniques employed by American sport coaches.
The Level 1 program was launched in May 2014, and the Level 2 certification was launched a year later. To date, ACF has trained coaches in 28 states.
ACF conducted 22 Level 2 coaching clinics, where certified coaches were trained to offer training to Level 1 coaches, with an ample number of available instructors to do so year round on demand.
As of May 2020, there were 248 Level 2 ACF certified coaches in the U.S., not including county coaches, school and college educators, noted the release.
The Level 1 scholastic program includes coaching the basics and introducing cricket as part of the physical education curriculum in schools. The 473 ACF certified coaches does not include many school teachers, educators and future PE teachers trained at eight universities in the last six years, or many PE teachers at the elementary school level.
In the last six years, the ACF cricket-coaching program has established itself as this country’s only cricket coaching program that is based on how American educators best understand the game of cricket and how they prefer to teach their young scholars in schools and colleges.
ACF has trained more Level 1 and Level 2 coaches than all other past projects and initiatives by foreign cricket boards and education programs in U.S. cricket history. ACF continues to expand its coaches’ network in the U.S. while helping leagues and club communities develop youth cricket programs by sponsoring coaching camps at no cost to those hosting the training clinics.
