PUNE — Aditya Mehta beat multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani 6-2 to win the National Snooker Championship here Feb. 9.
Karnataka's Vidya Pillai edged past Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 (41-68, 57 -35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05) to defend her senior ladies snooker title in the women's snooker final.
Representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the clash, Mehta won the first frame with a break of 103 while the score remained 103-17.
He lost the next two frames 50 -58, 47-48 and it looked like Advani was staging a comeback but Mehta held his nerves to win all the following four frames to win the title with a 6-2 score line in the best of 11 frames.
