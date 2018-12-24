NEW DELHI (IANS) － India's Arjun Bhati bagged the first position against America’s Aksel Moe during the three-level final match in the U.S. Kids Junior Golf World Championship in Malaysia Dec. 21.
Arjun scored a total of 222 points followed by America and Vietnam at 2nd and 3rd position with 225 and 226 points respectively.
Arjun has been playing golf for about five and a half years now. Until now, he has participated in a total of 144 tournaments out of which he has won 107.
"It was an incredible experience to play with international players of my age group. I feel proud to represent India, this is just the beginning and I hope I am able to make my country proud," Bhati said.
Commenting on his success, his coach, Monish Bindra said: "I am extremely delighted and proud of Arjun. He is an excellent player and has made India proud."
"He needs to be consistent with his performance for the future tournaments too," he added.
