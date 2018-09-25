DUBAI — Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India in the final match of the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here Sept. 25.
The match had not concluded when India-West went to press Sept. 25. India has already won its spot in the final, which will be played here Sept. 28.
India made wholesome changes in their playing XI by resting skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed have been included in the playing XI.
Afghanistan made two changes to their team. Samiullah and Ihsanullah were replaced by Najibullah Zadran and Javed Ahmadi.
Teams:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper/captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
