KOLKATA – BCCI president Sourav Ganguly July 8 confirmed that this year's Asia Cup has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Asia Cup has been cancelled," Ganguly said during an Instagram chat with Vikrant Gupta.
"It's difficult to say which will be India's first international series. We've done our preparations but we can't do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly," the former India captain, who turned 48 July 8, added.
IANS had earlier reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had made it clear that the window which suits the PCB doesn't suit the Indian board.
Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan had said that the Asia Cup will be held either in September or October.
A BCCI functionary in the know of developments had told IANS that the PCB could also look at postponing the Pakistan Super League next season and host the multi-nation event in that window. The BCCI can then look at adjusting the calendar accordingly and playing in the Asia Cup.
The Asia Cup was set to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September this year before the PCB agreed to let the Sri Lankan cricket board host the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.