Virat Kohli of India looks on during day one of the Second Test match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval on Feb. 29, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said there’s a chance the men’s squad could play a limited-overs series in England in September and an even stronger chance of hosting Virat Kohli’s India squad for a series involving test and limited-overs matches. (Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)