ADELAIDE — Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Adelaide Oval Dec. 2.
With the win, the Aussies clinched the two-match series 2-0 and increased their victory tally in Day/Night Tests to 6-0.
Pakistan, who were bundled out for 302 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 589/3 declared, couldn't last long in their second innings either as they got bowled out for 239 in the 82nd over.
Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq contributed with 68 and 57 respectively while Mohammad Rizwan made a useful 45. However, their efforts couldn't help their team make Australia bat again.
Lyon starred with the ball in the second innings as he returned with figures of 5/69 while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc scalped three and one wicket respectively.
Opener David Warner, who scored a record breaking 335*, was adjudged the Player of the Match. He amassed 489 runs in the two innings he played in the series and was fittingly named the Player of the Series as well.
The hosts had won the first Test by an innings and five runs at The Gabba in Brisbane.
It turned out to be a disappointing tour for Pakistan as they failed to register a win in the five matches (three T20Is and two Tests) they played.
Australia will now host New Zealand for a three-Test series beginning December 12 while Pakistan will be playing against Sri Lanka in two Tests back home.
Brief scores: Australia 589/3 d; Pakistan: 302 and 239 all out (Lyon 5/69)
