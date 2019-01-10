MUMBAI (IANS) — Australia will begin their India tour with a Twenty20 International in Bengaluru on Feb. 24 and will also play five One Day Internationals from March 2, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Jan. 10.
The first T20I will be held on Feb. 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second will take place on Feb. 27 at the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The ODI series will begin on March 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Nagpur will host the second ODI on March 5 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.
Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex will see the third ODI on March 8, followed by Mohali (March 10) and Delhi (March 13), the BCCI said.
